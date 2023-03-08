COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An injured victim has been found and a portion of a North Linden road is closed while police investigate a shooting.

According to Columbus PD, a call came in for a shooting at 4:39 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Hudson Street, near D&R Motors, but when officers arrived on the scene they could not locate a victim. At around the same time, an unknown victim walked into Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police confirmed that the two are related and a portion of East Hudson Street between Ontario Street and Gerbert Road has been shut down during the investigation.

There is no information on a suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.