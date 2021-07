COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was shot overnight died after being dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The shooting happened in the area of Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Less than 10 minutes later, 19-year-old Sincere N. Akers walked into Nationwide Children’s.

Akers was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m.

Police are still investigating to determine why the shooting happened. This is the 105th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.