COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting at a Columbus apartment has left two people dead.

Officers first received a call at 9:24 a.m. about shots fired in the 6000 block of Lake Club Court, according to the Columbus Division of Police. They entered an apartment there and found a man and a woman had both been shot.

Columbus Division of Fire medics pronounced both people dead at 9:32 a.m. CPD said an initial investigation showed one of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, but did not confirm if it was the man or woman’s.

Columbus police have not released the names of the two people killed in the shooting as of 10:20 a.m.