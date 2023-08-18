COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Friday evening shooting in Columbus’ Weinland Park neighborhood has hospitalized one person.

Dispatchers confirmed to NBC4 that officers responded around 8:23 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of 1396 N. High Street. Emergency crews took one person to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

  • (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)
Photos showed Columbus police had set crime scene tape up, with multiple officers and cars posted in a perimeter on both sides of a road between 7th Ave. Community Baptist Church and the building housing Uncommon Columbus.

Columbus police had not shared information on a possible suspect as of 9:30 p.m.