COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Friday evening shooting in Columbus’ Weinland Park neighborhood has hospitalized one person.

Dispatchers confirmed to NBC4 that officers responded around 8:23 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of 1396 N. High Street. Emergency crews took one person to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

Photos showed Columbus police had set crime scene tape up, with multiple officers and cars posted in a perimeter on both sides of a road between 7th Ave. Community Baptist Church and the building housing Uncommon Columbus.

Columbus police had not shared information on a possible suspect as of 9:30 p.m.