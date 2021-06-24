17-year old girl shot and killed on Far East Side of Columbus

Shooting investigation at the Columbus Far East Side Community Centter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Police say 17-year old Makenzi Ridley has died after being shot on Columbus’ Far East Side on Thursday night.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at 1826 Lattimer Drive, the address for the Far East Community Center.

Witnesses say a large group of young people had gathered near the center when shots were fired and Ridley was injured.

Ridley was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m. This is the city’s 96th homicide of 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).