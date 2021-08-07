Ohio State issues safety notice after shooting near campus critically injures one

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice as police investigate a shooting that critically injured a 21-year old man near campus.

The shooting happened near the Ohio Union garages on High Street and 13th Avenue a little before 2:30 Saturday morning, according to OSU.

Three Ohio State police officers reportedly heard gunshots and witnessed people beginning to run in different directions.

Columbus police say the victim got into a physical fight with another man across the street from the garages. That’s when a third man shot the victim several times, hitting him in the stomach, back and right arm. The victim was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

OSU says the victim is not affiliated with the university.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

