Shooting near northeast Columbus gas station leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Columbus.

At around 1:47 a.m., Thursday, police were called to the 1400 block of Cassady Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured person lying near a gas station in the area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, there was a fight during a party at a hotel in the area before the victim ran across the street and was shot.

Police continue to investigate.