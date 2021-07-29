Shooting near northeast Columbus gas station leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Columbus.  

At around 1:47 a.m., Thursday, police were called to the 1400 block of Cassady Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured person lying near a gas station in the area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

According to police, there was a fight during a party at a hotel in the area before the victim ran across the street and was shot.   

Police continue to investigate.  

