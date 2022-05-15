COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting near Genoa Park in downtown Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 7:05 p.m.

A private car fled the scene with the shooting victim inside it, police said. The victim was later found at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police closed the parking lot of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum to investigate, preventing people from getting to their vehicles for about an hour, police said.

Police said the shooting did not affect the Taco Festival, being held at Genoa Park.