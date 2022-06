COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near an east Columbus highway ramp that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 5 a.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the ramp from E. Livingston Avenue to I-70 westbound on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The ramp was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.