Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near downtown Columbus. 

According to Columbus police, just before 3 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Atcheson Street on the report of a shooting.  

When police arrived on the scene, they found Emonjanah Jones, 21, inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

