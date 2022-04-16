COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:08 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and E. Spring Street on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.