COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after being shot while driving in the Brewery District early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:22 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the area of S. High Street and E. Whittier Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Jeep Wrangler that had gone off the roadway in the area of S. High Street and Frederick Street, and the woman who had been driving the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

She was taken to an area hospital and police say she is expected to survive.

Another woman who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Jeep was not injured in the shooting.

A third passenger, an unidentified male who was in the back seat, left the area while police were helping the injured woman. Police say it is unknown why the male ran from the scene before talking to detectives.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.