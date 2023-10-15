COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Sunday morning shooting near a pub on the far east side of Columbus has left one person in a local hospital.

Columbus police first got a call of a shooting around 1:51 a.m. at 6935 E. Broad St. in Blacklick, dispatchers confirmed. The address listed in the report matches the location of Donerick’s Pub House, and a video taken at the scene by a witness showed multiple police cars surrounding the strip mall housing the bar.

Dispatchers told NBC4 that emergency crews took one victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Columbus police did not share other specifics about the victim’s injuries, or any information on a possible suspect as of 7 a.m.

Donerick’s Pub House has previously seen two deadly shootings in the past three years. A Sept. 8, 2022, shooting outside the bar left Allen S. Wright II with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical crews took him to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he died overnight.

An October 2020 incident at the pub resulted in Columbus police finding two victims shot there. While one victim recovered from their injuries, emergency crews pronounced the other, Adrian Hardy, dead at the scene.