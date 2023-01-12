One person was critically injured after a shooting on the 1300 block of South 17th Street on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Bill Reagan)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting left one person critically injured on Thursday in Columbus’ Merion Village neighborhood.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of South 17th Street, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police dispatchers.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.