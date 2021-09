COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Around 4:15 a.m., Tuesday, police were called to the 2300 block of Marcia Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate.