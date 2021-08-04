Shooting leaves 16-year-old hospitalized

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured, Tuesday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Carl L. Brown Sr. Way on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the back of the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital in a stable condition.

Police say several people had been shot at during the incident, but only the teen had been struck. Multiple homes in the area were struck by gun fire.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.