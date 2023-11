COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was injured after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of East 17th Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Columbus police dispatcher said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Police have not released any other details and the shooting remains under investigation.