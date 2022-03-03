COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near Nationwide Children’s Hospital, early Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of S. 22nd Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 21-year-old man sitting on the back steps of his home with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim told police he was taking out his trash when someone in a black Chevy sedan, traveling northbound in the alley, shot at him several times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.