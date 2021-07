Scene of a shooting near Columbian Avenue and Sullivant Avenue on July 20, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the area of Columbian Avenue and Sullivant Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. on a call of a shooting.

Officers found the victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center.

No further information is available at this time.