Police have blocked off some of Sullivant Ave. after a shooting left one in critical condition Wednesday evening. (Sen Li/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to dispatchers, one person was shot near Herbert’s Market on Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues at about 4:50 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the victim to Grant Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.

Police officers at the scene said a fight broke out before shots were fired. The victim, who was not involved in the fight, was walking to the deli shop when they were shot.

Columbus police did not have information on the suspect or cause of the fight. Police have blocked off the parking lot of Herbert’s Market and Sullivant Avenue near the deli shop.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.