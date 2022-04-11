COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:58 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was stable when taken to an area hospital.

Police say the victim who was killed, was driving a pickup truck and was involved in a confrontation with several males when there was an exchange of gunfire, where each victim was injured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.