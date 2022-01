COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, and two others were injured during a shooting in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to a parking lot in the area of S. Hamilton Road and E. Livingston Avenue, early Thursday morning, on the report of a shooting.

Police say at least three people were injured in the shooting, including one victim who was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.