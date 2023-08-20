COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in its investigation of a homicide in northeast Columbus that occurred last year.

On Nov. 7, officers were called to the 2000 block of Jermain Road just after 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Joshua Bean suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bean was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

A 21-year-old was also shot in the incident and was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police at the scene said a verbal altercation outside a home may have led to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the identification of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.