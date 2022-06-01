COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting and a crash that left two people dead on the west side of Columbus.

Franklin County deputies say the male driver was found shot after he crashed on W. Broad Street near the I-270 overpass, at about 11 p.m., Tuesday.

A second person, a woman in the vehicle, also died as a result of the crash, according to deputies.

The eastbound lanes of W. Broad Street remain closed in the area and deputies continue to investigate. Currently, there is no suspect information.