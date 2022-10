COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting has closed Interstate 71 going southbound near Schrock Road.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One has been transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

The I-270 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-71 south are also closed.