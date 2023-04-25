COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 71 is closed heading southbound at Fifth Avenue — near downtown Columbus — after one driver shot at another, which hospitalized one person, according to local emergency dispatchers.

That person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred on the highway near Spring Street.

Exits from Interstate 670 west and eastbound onto I-71 south are also closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. That portion of the highway remained shut down as of 3:12 p.m.