COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus on Monday as they investigate a reported shooting on the highway.

Dispatchers confirmed to NBC4 that police and medical crews were on the scene on reports of a shooting. They added at 3 p.m. that a bullet had grazed one victim, but they did not need transportation to a hospital for additional treatment.

While westbound I-70 appeared unaffected by the shooting in Ohio Department of Transportation cameras, the agency said the following entrances and stretches of I-70 eastbound were closed:

Ramp from West Mount Street to I-70 east

Ramp from Pineridge Avenue to I-70 east

I-70 east at I-670 east

Ramp from I-71 north to I-70 east/I-71 north

Ramp from State Route 315 to I-70 east/I-71 north

Ramp from Sullivant Avenue to I-70 east

Columbus police had not shared any information on a suspect as of Monday afternoon. This is a developing story.