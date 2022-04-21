COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There has been a shooting on I-670 near Columbus airport.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded, and pulled over to at the McDonald’s at 4250 International Gateway, near the Columbus airport.

One person was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center, according to Columbus Division of Fire, in non-life threatening condition.

A call to emergency dispatchers came in at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

Earliest reports of the incident placed it at the McDonald’s on International Gateway, but that report has since been corrected.