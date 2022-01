COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after a shooting at an industrial complex on the city’s east side.

The person was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. on Friday night at Mount Carmel East, according to an officer from the homicide unit, after being shot in the 900 block of Barnett Road.

Columbus Division of Police plans to review the security cameras at the complex, where the shooting happened at 7:52 p.m. according to an officer on the scene.