COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead, and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Franklinton bar.

Just before 2 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to a bar in the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police say one man was found dead inside the bar.

Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect were in an argument before the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

This is Columbus’ 100th homicide of the year.