Shooting at Columbus recording studio injures two

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men who were shot at a city recording studio managed to get themselves to Grant hospital for treatment, according to Columbus police.

The call came in around 12:38 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers headed to the 700 block of Taylor Avenue, the location of the USIC Brands Recording Studio.

They learned that the studio had been rented out for a private party. Police found multiple shell casings, but no victims or witnesses.

The two walk-in gunshot victims, both in their 20s, prompted Grant hospital to call CPD at 1:17 a.m. Police say the first victim had a gunshot wound to the right foot, while the second had a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Police said both victims were stable.

