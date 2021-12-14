COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Christmas day is fast approaching, and if you’re planning to mail some gifts this holiday, the deadline to have them delivered by Christmas is coming up quickly.

It’s something with which local business owners are very familiar. Olivera Bratich, owner of Wildcat Gift and Party in Clintonville, is gearing up to mail out final deliveries for the holiday season.

“So far so good! No packages missing, so knock on wood that trend will continue,” she said.

As a small business owner, she uses the United States Postal Service’s ground shipping for products, so she follows the same deadline.

“Order deadline to have items arrive by Christmas is going to be Dec. 15, which is tomorrow!” Bratich said. “We ship via the post office and we’ve had great luck with the post office this year.”

If you don’t make it in time for ground shipping, there are still options to get packages sent in time for Christmas.

“First class mail — that includes letters and cards — that’s Dec. 17, Dec. 18 is for our priority mail service, and then Dec. 23 is for our priority mail express service,” said Naddia Dhalai with USPS.

FedEx has similar options for people who can shell out a little more cash or miss the Dec. 15 shipping deadline. UPS varies from place to place.

Last holiday season, carriers faced an overwhelming amount of mail during the pandemic. Dhalai said USPS is ready.

“We are well prepared this year. The postmaster general invested $40 billion in new machines, new facilities, hiring more people so we have everything we need to have a successful holiday season,” said Dhalai.

Bratich said if you need something last minute and delivered in the Columbus area, she has one more option.

“We also offer local delivery and the deadline for that is Dec. 22, so as long as you get your order in by Dec. 22, before Christmas Eve, we’ll bring that order personally to your porch,” she said.

USPS wants to remind people that their carriers are working longer days because of the holidays.

If you can leave your porch light on in the morning and the evening, that would help them out.

Holiday deadlines for USPS: https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm

Deadlines for FedEx: https://www.fedex.com/content/dam/fedex/us-united-states/shipping/images/Holiday-Last-Day-to-Ship.pdf

Calculator for shipping and time frame for UPS: https://wwwapps.ups.com/calTimeCost?loc=en_US