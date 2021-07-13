Sheriff releases photo of man suspected of shooting couple

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff has released a photo of a man accused of shooting two people in the northeast Columbus area Sunday night.

Sheriff’s detectives say the photo, shared on Tuesday, comes from surveillance video taken by a nearby business.

Mifflin Township shooting suspect

Officers found a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman shot inside their vehicle about 6 p.m. Sunday, with both expected to recover. The shooting took place near the intersection of Agler Road and Baughman Avenue, which falls in Mifflin Township. Township police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting.

According to a news release from the sheriff, the man and woman spoke with the suspect about buying a firearm at a nearby gas station before all three left together. The suspect then attempted to rob the couple and shot them.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s detective bureau at 614-525-3351.