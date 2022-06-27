COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he made threats inside an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office Monday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted just after 2:30 p.m. that the BMV office on the 4100 block of West Broad Street was all clear. The man was safely taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The building was temporarily evacuated until sheriff’s deputies could determine there was no threat. The nature of the suspect’s threat has not been released.

There is no further information available.