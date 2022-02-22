COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An undercover investigation led to a traffic stop on Interstate 71 and brought in a kilo of fentanyl plus more drugs from the suspects’ home, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Investigation Unit, along with drug-sniffing dog K9 Rabaan, stopped a car on I-71 near Stringtown Road, said FCSO in a media release. That’s where they allegedly seized a kilo of fentanyl.

Then a SWAT team and the SIU took a search warrant to the suspects home on Byron Avenue, in the Eastmoor area of Columbus, and allegedly seized an additional 1,200 grams of fentanyl.

Sergio Vazquez (left) and Nelson Matute. (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Nelson Matute, 36, and Sergio Acsencio Vazquez, 31, were charged with aggravated drug trafficking, the media release said.

Matute was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Feb. 17, according to court records.

Court set the bond at $1 million.