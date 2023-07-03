COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sheetz is observing Independence Day by offering a special one-day-only gas price.

For July 4, the convenience store/gas station chain will drop prices to $1.776 per gallon, and unlike previous fuel specials held by the stores, this one will include more than just Unleaded 88 gas.

Tuesday’s promotion will include regular, mid-grade, and premium fuels as well as E0 ethanol-free gasoline, E85 flex fuel and Unleaded 88. Only diesel fuel will not be included in the promotion.

The promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. and will run all day or until the promotional gallons run out.

Founded in western Pennsylvania in 1952, Sheetz opened its first central Ohio location in April 2021. There are currently seven stores in Columbus, 15 in central Ohio, and 74 across Ohio.