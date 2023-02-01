COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is removing a controversial policy that allegedly used a person’s bad teeth as the basis for declining employment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC4.

Nicknamed Sheetz’s “smile policy,” the rule in the company’s employee handbook said “applicants with obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz,” according to Business Insider, who obtained a copy. NBC4 inquired with the gas station chain about the policy, and a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Sheetz was getting rid of it altogether.

“Recently through employee feedback, we have learned that the smile policy is not aligned with these values from their perspective. We agree,” said Stephanie Doliveira, Executive Vice President of People & Culture. “Effective immediately, this policy is discontinued. We are committed to ensuring our policies moving forward are equitable and celebrate the diverse experiences, individual identities and unique perspectives of our employees.”

Sheetz previously told NBC4 that the policy was under review earlier in the week after the company received backlash. In a statement on Monday, the company touted its benefits and said “employees and communities are the core of Sheetz.”

“Throughout our history to date we have embraced an appearance policy, because we know how important a smile is to the customer experience when serving hospitality,” the company said. “However, we are always reviewing our standing policies to make sure they best deliver on our values and our commitment to our customers and employees.”

The chain opened its 21st Columbus location in January. The Pennsylvania-based chain currently operates more than 670 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Sheetz announced its expansion into central Ohio in 2019, with the first location open at 710 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware in April 2021 and thirteen additional locations open in the following months. Sheetz said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.