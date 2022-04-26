COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus family is desperate for answers nearly a week after their loved one was hit and killed by a car that drove off.

Police said the car belongs to Columbus police officer Demetris Ortega who was relieved of duty the day of the Morse Road crash on Wednesday, April 20, but may not have been the one driving. Meanwhile, the family of the victim, Naimo Abdirahman, 26, said they were contacted by police for the first time Monday.

At that point, they already knew she was the one who’d been killed.

“From what he heard, the police vehicle was involved,” said Abdirahman’s cousin, Salma Shire, providing a rough translation for Abdirahman’s father, Mahdi Jama. “What sticks to him — because we’re not getting information from the police and he’s trying to understand – if they know who the person was who did this, why are we not hearing back from them?”

Jama speaks the language of his native Somalia. He and his family came to the United States as refugees when Abdirahman was in kindergarten, he said.

No one has been charged in connection to the early morning crash.

Investigators revealed Monday afternoon that witnesses said a woman was driving a car registered to Ortega. Police said witnesses described a male passenger who appeared “distraught” getting out of the car to check on Abdirahman as the driver circled back on a service road to pick him up. The pair allegedly left together before police arrived.

Abdirahman’s cousins said they confirmed with the coroner’s office Friday that their loved one was killed, but police didn’t inform them until Monday morning. Police said challenges identifying the body led to the lag time.

“Something that we have in the Islamic faith is that when somebody does pass away, something that can carry on is their good deeds,” said Samira Shire, another cousin.

The family said Abdirahman practiced many good deeds during her life.

“She was always there for anyone who needed her. She was a good daughter. She was a good sister. She was the best cousin. And she was a good mom for her son,” Salma Shire said.

Police said Monday that the investigation was in its early stages, and they don’t know who was driving the car that killed Abdirahman. Her family is praying for that person to do a good deed by coming forward.

“Of course the hit-and-run was wrong, entirely,” Salma Shire said. “But we just want to know more about the incident that took place, and I think that’s going to help us a lot moving forward.”

For Abdirahman’s final good deeds, her family is raising money in her name to build a water well and support the construction of a mosque in Somalia. The link to donate can be found here.