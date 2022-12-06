COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country music star Shania Twain has announced several more concert dates for her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour, including one in Columbus.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 27 next year. Twain’s upcoming tour will feature her forthcoming album “Queen of Me” which debuts in February, according to a release.

The tour announcement comes in conjunction with her receiving the Music Icon award at the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards.” Twain is set to perform on the show, where she will sing a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” from her yet-to-be-released “Queen of Me” album.

The ceremony airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC and will honor her decades-long career with hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Previously, in 2005, Twain was awarded Favorite Country Female Singer by fans on the broadcast.

Tickets for the newly added “Queen of Me” tour dates go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 at LiveNation.com.