COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man facing charges on kidnapping and importuning from last week and charges of child enticement from last September, was in court today, on a separate incident from 2020.

Joseph Ennemoser, who pleaded guilty to public indecency in Sept. 2020, was arraigned today in Franklin County Municipal Court for violating the terms of his plea agreement from nearly two and a half years ago.

Ennemoser, already in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap a girl near a Groveport middle school last Friday, was arraigned and scheduled to appear at a revocation hearing on April 4 stemming from the September 2020 incident. At the revocation hearing, Ennomsoer will appear before a judge and explain how and/or why he violated the terms of his probation.

In Sept. 2020, Ennemoser received a suspended sentence of six months in jail and served two years of community control, which was to expire two days after the incident in Hilliard, where he exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl on her way to school. He was freed in that case after posting an $80,000 bond and was set to appear in court on March 7.

His most recent charges of kidnapping and importuning would be his second probation violation and an additional revocation hearing could follow. After a two-day search, Ennemoser, 49, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and given a $1.5 million bond Monday and ordered to stay away from all minors.

Ennemoser’s history also includes serving six years in the Correctional Reception Center in Orient from 2003 to 2009 after pleading guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition in Licking County. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

In 2013 he was handed a five-year sentence and a one-year sentence, to serve concurrently, for burglary and breaking and entering charges, respectively.