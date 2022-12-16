A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The officers involved in the fatal shooting of a double homicide suspect in northeast Columbus will not be indicted, the county prosecutor said Thursday.

A grand jury voted against prosecuting two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies, according to the office of Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. The pair were attempting on June 7 to serve an arrest warrant on 20-year-old Pozz Striblin.

At around 7 p.m. that evening, the two SWAT deputies went to a Sunoco gas station at Stelzer and Agler Road, and blocked in a vehicle that was attempting to back out of a parking spot. Striblin, a passenger in the car, got out of the vehicle and brandished a handgun. As he moved to the front of the car, he raised the gun in the direction of the deputies, according to Tyack’s office. The two deputies fired multiple rounds, hitting Striblin three times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies recovered a weapon from Striblin and no deputies were injured during the incident. The deputies did not yet have the sheriff’s office’s new bodycams deployed at the time of the shooting.

Striblin was a suspect in a double homicide that occurred May 31. He was also a registered sex offender, and Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said the original arrest warrant came out before the sheriff’s office had identified Striblin as a person of interest in the double homicide.

A Tier I sex offender, Striblin was convicted in April 2021 of gross sexual imposition with an 8-year-old girl, though the original crime happened in October 2018. The law required Striblin to come in person to register information like his home address and car license plate once a year for 10 years after conviction. He was due to update his registration in April but didn’t show up, and after several ignored reminder letters, Minerd said the sheriff’s office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register.

