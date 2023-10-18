COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after “several people” were involved in a shooting on the east side of the city Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Winner Avenue.

Police dispatchers said there were “several people” involved in the shooting, Two of the people who were shot were taken to Ohio State University East Hospital, and one other was taken to Grant Medical Center. All three were listed in stable condition.

Columbus police block off Winner Avenue on Oct. 18, 2023, as they investigate a shooting. (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

Dispatchers said there were no suspects in custody as of 6 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.