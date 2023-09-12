COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Traffic is building up in north Columbus after multiple crashes Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 71.

A spokesperson with Columbus police confirmed that at 11:46 a.m., officers responded to reports of an accident on I-71 south at Weber Road, discovering that a piece of equipment fell off a semi truck and caused “several accidents.”

As a result, all lanes at I-71 south at Weber Rd. are closed, ramp of I-270 east and west to I-71 south is closed and all lanes on I-71 south beyond I-270 west are closed.

A police dispatcher said one person had minor injuries from the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.