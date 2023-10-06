COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A seventh person has been charged in connection with the death of Imperial Stewart.

Raymor Dumas, 43, is facing charges of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

The other suspects charged in this case include 20-year-old Michael Bowles, who was charged with murder. Michael’s brother, 18-year-old Mi-Quel, and his mother, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson, were each charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge.

Three others — 39-year-old Genee Dumas, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old — have been arrested in the case. Dumas and the 17-year-old are charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice and murder.

Imperial Stewart was reported missing on Sept. 20. His body was found near Agler Road and Sunbury Road on Oct. 3.

Police said Stewart was attempting to buy a gun when he was shot and killed. According to court documents, Stewart purchased a gun from Bowles. Stewart was then allegedly shot by him when a 16-year-old boy in the car attempted to rob Stewart of the gun.

According to court records, Mi’Quel was also shot, nonfatally, inside the car while Stewart was being robbed. Michael then dropped Mi’Quel off at a relative’s home, court records state.

The court records go on to say that Peterson and her son Michael allegedly met up at a home in east Columbus to discuss getting rid of the car, which police allegedly found the car burned out in Fairfield County.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Raymor to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.