COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six people including children were hospitalized Monday evening after an accident on the I-71 North ramp to I-670 West.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened just after 7:15 p.m. when the car flipped over on the ramp.

Police said six people were injured in the crash.

Four of the victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, three in stable condition, one in critical condition. Two other people in the vehicle were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said a 911 caller told them the vehicle hit their car before it flipped over.

The ramp from I-71 North to I-670 East is closed and may be closed for a while as police investigate.