COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four adults and three juveniles are in critical condition after two vehicles crashed Friday night in South Linden.

At 10:17 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra with three adults and three juveniles was going north on Cleveland Avenue while a Buick Lasabre with just an adult driver was going south on the same road, per Columbus police.

The Hyundai attempted to turn left onto East 23rd Avenue and was hit by the oncoming Buick on the passenger side. All six people in the Hyundai and the driver of the Buick were taken to various hospitals in critical condition. The three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while two adults went to OSU Main Hospital and the other two to Grant Medical Center.

CPD’s accident investigation unit is continuing to investigate the crash.