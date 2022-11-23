COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area.

The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as they left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one arm instead of worn on his back.

CFD said the man intentionally set four different fires next to fences and buildings in the alley before leaving. Firefighters responded quickly, however, and stopped the spread of the fires before they could burn anything beyond some 300-gallon plastic trash cans in the area.

CFD’s Fire and Explosives Investigations Unit is looking for the suspect and asked anyone with information about him to call 614-645-3011, or 614-461-8477 for Central Ohio Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn a $5,000 reward, according to the division.