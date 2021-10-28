COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police across central Ohio are hoping to catch a serial armed robber before he strikes again.

Columbus Police, Grove City Police, Westerville Police, and Upper Arlington Police all held a press conference with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers on Tuesday to release pictures of the suspect.

“We are hoping with the images and the description of the suspect that we can further the investigation and bring this series to an end,” said Sgt. Shaun Laird with the Columbus Division of Police.

“With the public’s help we are hoping to prevent any further injury or worse to the employees and citizens in our neighborhoods and our businesses.”

The robber has hit eight different pharmacies since August 22, according to police. The most recent robbery was on October 25. Police say five of the pharmacies robbed are in Columbus and one store has been hit in each of the other agencies represented at the press conference.

Crime Stoppers is appealing for help in finding a serial robber with disturbing behavior.

“We are concerned, whenever we have an armed robber that’s pointing a handgun at employees we are always worried it could be a worse outcome if things go wrong.”

Police say in each robbery the suspect has been armed with a handgun, demanded cash, then sprayed the employees with mace after they have given him money.

“That’s one of the things we find very concerning because in each case he has what he wants and then he’s performing a secondary act,” said Sgt. Laird, “to either prevent them from being able to call the police. Maybe create some time from the time of the crime and the reporting of the crime or potentially just that he enjoys hurting people. We don’t know what the answer is to that yet.”



Each of the robberies have happened between about 8:30 and 9:30 at night, according to police. Police say all employees involved have suffered minor injuries.

“Injury wise they’re doing fine, but it’s a very traumatic incident — so they’re still struggling in dealing with some of that,” said Lt. Jason Stern with Grove City Police.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect. The number for Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is 614-461-8477.