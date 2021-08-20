Separate overnight shootings send three people to the hospital 

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say three people were hospitalized after two separate shootings, overnight.

The first shooting happened at about 11:41 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3900 block of Karl Road.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found several bullet casings and two male victims were found inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Case Road.

Both men were taken to area hospitals, and both are expected to survive their injuries.

The second shooting took place around 20 minutes later in the 2000 block of W. Broad Street.

Police say a 23-year-old man was talking to a woman when someone ran past them, firing several shots. The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.