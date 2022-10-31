COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio.

One of those neighborhoods is the Hilltop and at the corner Ogden Avenue and Whitehead Road, not only can those children get candy, but also a science box from COSI, all part of the Hilltop Halloween Celebration, which is now in its tenth year.

The organizer said she wasn’t seeing many families trick or treat in the area, but she wanted to give them a safe opportunity, so she started the event and it’s only grown over the years.

This year is also feeling a bit special for families after spending Halloween in both 2020 and 2021 dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While still dealing with the virus, doctors said we’re in a much better spot, making this year feel much more normal for families.

“It’s nice to see more people out and enjoying Halloween,” said Columbus resident Chad Milam. “Last few years, it’s been kind of dormant, no one’s really wanted to pass out candy or even go out to celebrate. So this year, it’s nice to see people get back at it.”